Officers videoed beating homeless man placed on leave

Press Release
RSVGPF Reaffirms Zero Tolerance for Police Misconduct

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) unequivocally condemns the inappropriate actions of two police officers captured in a video circulating on social media.

The footage depicts an incident involving the apprehension of a suspect near PeppaKorn Supermarket in Kingstown.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Envill Williams, has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this inquiry.

The RSVGPF maintains a steadfast commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. Any deviation from these standards is taken seriously and addressed promptly.

