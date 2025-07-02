RSVGPF Reaffirms Zero Tolerance for Police Misconduct

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) unequivocally condemns the inappropriate actions of two police officers captured in a video circulating on social media.

The footage depicts an incident involving the apprehension of a suspect near PeppaKorn Supermarket in Kingstown.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Envill Williams, has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this inquiry.

The RSVGPF maintains a steadfast commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. Any deviation from these standards is taken seriously and addressed promptly.