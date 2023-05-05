On Monday, May 8, 2023, an official funeral will be held for Mr. Dennie Wilson, a former senator and speaker of the House of Assembly who passed away on April 7, 2023.

On Monday, May 8, 2023, at 2:30 a.m., a funeral service will be held at the St. Matthias Anglican Church in Union Island.

Prior to this, a viewing will begin at 11:00. On Union Island, burial will take place in the Ashton Public Cemetery.

On Monday, May 8, 2023, all flags will be flown at half-staff across the state as a sign of respect.

The administration would like to take this occasion to express its condolences to the late Mr. Dennie McCarl James Wilson’s family.

Source : OPM SVG