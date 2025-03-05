OHCHR Welcomes Bahamas Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights

“I commend the Government of The Bahamas for taking this significant step in strengthening human rights protections through the establishment of a Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights. This initiative reflects a commitment to accountability, transparency, and the promotion of fundamental freedoms for all.

A dedicated parliamentary body focused on human rights can play a critical role in ensuring that national laws and policies align with international human rights standards. It also provides an avenue for meaningful dialogue, legislative reform, and oversight to safeguard the rights of all Bahamians.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights stands ready to support the Committee’s efforts to foster a rights-based approach to governance, advancing social justice, and promoting a more inclusive and equitable Bahamas. We look forward to continued collaboration in strengthening human rights protections in The Bahamas and across the Caribbean region.”