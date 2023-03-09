Ohio woman jailed after asking on Facebook for help in killing woman

A city woman is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges that she asked for help on Facebook to kill another woman.

Victornykque Nixon, 25, was booked into the jail Monday on a charge of attempted murder. There was no report of the arrest.

She is due in municipal court on Wednesday to answer the charges against her.

Reports said a woman came to the police department Feb. 27 to file a complaint against Nixon. The woman said that Nixon had made two videos Feb. 25 threatening her life and saying in her videos she was willing to pay money to have the woman killed.

Reports say that the woman showed police two different videos.

There were rumors that the woman had asked for a protection order against Nixon, but the order hadn’t been made yet.

A warrant for Nixon’s arrest was issued Friday, according to court records.

Source : WTRF