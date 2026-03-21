Oil tanker destined for Cuba changes course to Trinidad, then Venezuela

The Sea Horse, a Hong Kong-flagged tanker transporting Russian fuel has repeatedly altered its course within the Caribbean.

Originally intended for Cuba, the vessel was redirected toward Trinidad and Tobago before finally setting a course for Venezuela.

These logistical shifts occur as Cuba suffers from severe energy shortages and widespread blackouts resulting from a lack of imported oil.

The situation is further complicated by strict United States sanctions and revised trade waivers that specifically restrict the flow of Russian petroleum products to the Cuban government.

While Russia has considered providing aid to address these power failures, the island continues to struggle with rationed resources and a burgeoning black market for gasoline.