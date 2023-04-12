Old Roman Catholic Church tower in Grenville, Grenada, collapses

Those who go through or live near the ruins of the Old Roman Catholic Church in Grenville, Grenada, are grateful that no one was near the church on Easter Monday when pieces of it collapsed into the road.

For years, the Old Roman Catholic Church in the parish of St Andrew had a large fracture in it, and many thought it was a calamity waiting to happen.

Several Grenadians voiced dissatisfaction on social media that the historical landmark from the mid-nineteenth century had not been restored.

According to records, the church, which was built in 1841, was utilized as a primary school until 1972. In 1915, it was deactivated as a house of worship.