Questelles honoured by G.G on her 100th birthday

A commemorative event was held for Ms. Olive Questelles, a Dauphine resident who recently reached her 100th birthday.

High-ranking officials, including the Governor General and local representatives, gathered to honor her significant milestone and recognize her contributions to the community.

Throughout the celebration, speakers highlighted her legacy as a hardworking entrepreneur and a dedicated single mother who successfully raised ten children.

She is further described as a spiritual and influential figure who provided vital support to those around her during her younger years.