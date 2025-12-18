The vibrant spirit of home gardening was celebrated on Tuesday, December 16th, as the Rural Transformation Unit hosted the Closing Prize Giving and Award Ceremony for the National Home Gardening Competition 2025.

The competition, which saw enthusiastic participation from across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, culminated in the awarding of top honors. Olivia Da Silva was crowned the champion, securing the coveted 1st Place.

Heather Stewart earned the 2nd Place title, while Phyllis Antonine-Peters was recognized with the 3rd Place award.

Beyond the top three, a diverse range of achievements were acknowledged across several key categories.

Home gardeners were celebrated for their excellence in crop management, the innovative integration of mixed systems, thoughtful garden layout, the adoption of technology and innovation, commitment to sustainability, and for achieving the highest yields.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, every participant received valuable agricultural tools as participation prizes, a tangible acknowledgment of their efforts and a boost for future endeavors.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of several distinguished figures from the Ministry of Agriculture. The Minister of Agriculture Israel Bruce, delivered a keynote address, emphasizing the profound importance of backyard gardeners.

He lauded their vital contribution to promoting healthy eating habits and the inherent value of growing one’s own food.

Bruce also highlighted the national imperative to reduce the country’s import bill and expressed a clear aim to bolster the exportation of local agricultural produce. He reassured farmers of the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to supporting them and addressing the challenges they face in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Rural Transformation Unit remains a steadfast ally to home gardeners, farmers, and students throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines, consistently providing crucial support and technical assistance.