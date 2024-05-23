Olton Inspires Bequia Students in “Lights, Camera, Eco-Action!”

A group of enthusiastic Bequia students recently completed a video production workshop titled “Lights, Camera, Eco-Action!” led by prominent Vincentian filmmaker Akley Olton.The workshop, part of local NGO Action Bequia’s “Phil D. Whale” program focused on encouraging plastic and metal drink container collection and recycling, empowered these young minds to create impactful content promoting environmental awareness.

The “Phil D. Whale” program is a cornerstone of Action Bequia’s environmental initiatives.

Under Olton’s expert guidance, the students collaborated to develop and produce compelling mini-documentaries that addressed their environmental concerns and proposed solutions for a more sustainable Bequia.

“These young filmmakers impressed me with their creativity, storytelling abilities, and their passion for the environment,” said Akley Olton. “Their work offers a fresh perspective on the environmental challenges faced by the Caribbean region,and will serve as a powerful tool for positive change.”

Olton expressed his gratitude to John Burstein and the Action Bequia team for inviting him to facilitate the workshop, and acknowledged their dedication to fostering environmental stewardship among Bequia’s youth.

About Akley Olton

Akley Olton is a Vincentian filmmaker known for creating thought-provoking and visually stunning films that delve into environmental and social issues. His work has garnered recognition on both local and international stages. Learn more about Akley Olton on his website.

About Action Bequia

Action Bequia is a local non-profit organization dedicated to promoting sustainable development and environmental conservation on the island of Bequia. Through various initiatives and projects, they empower the community to take proactive steps towards a greener and more resilient future. Learn more about the Phil D. Whale program on Action Bequia’s Facebook page.