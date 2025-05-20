REGISTRATION FOR ON-SITE PROGRAMME

Potential interns and businesses interested in participating in the ON-SITE internship programme are asked to complete the respective application form and submit to the Economic Planning Division on or before Friday, May 23, 2025.

This initiative is a six-month internship training and employment programme targeting the nation’s youth ages 18-34 years.

This programme is funded by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China on Taiwan.

The 4th cohort is set to begin June 16, 2025, and has the capacity to recruit 175 participants.

If interested, forms are available at the Economic Planning Division at the Financial Complex, Kingstown or can be found at www.gov.vc.