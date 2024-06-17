Homicide investigation in Murray’s Village

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred on June 16, 2024, at a bar in Murray’s Village, resulting in one fatality and two injuries.

Preliminary reports indicate that a gunman entered the bar, accosted the patrons, and opened fire. As a result, Zeno Lee, an adult male from Murray’s Village, succumbed to gunshot injuries at the scene. Enrique King, another adult male, sustained gunshot wounds to his right chest and his right arm. Additionally, Ronald Millington sustained a broken leg while fleeing the scene during the incident.

The RSVGPF is committed to a thorough investigation to ensure that the perpetrator(s) of these heinous crimes are apprehended and face the full force of the law. We urge anyone with information that could assist in solving this and other cases to contact Police Emergency at 999/911, Police Control at (784) 457-1211, or the Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit at (784) 456-1810, or any police station.

If you wish to provide information anonymously, please inform officers when making your report. Rest assured; the police will ensure that all appropriate measures are taken to receive the information while maintaining your anonymity.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.