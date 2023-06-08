Following a shooting in the village of La Croix, St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded its first murder in June.

As reported, a man was shot and killed in the vicinity of the business “Tows R Us’. It was further reported that the man’s body was found between two trucks with gunshot wounds.

Residents in the area told the St. Vincent Times they heard upwards of six shots being fired sometime close to 8.30 p.m.

Tows R Us is located in the gap leading to the Living Steams SDA Church in La Croix.

Police have not disclosed the victim’s name; nevertheless, this outlet understands the victim goes by the moniker “nappy.”

Thursday night’s killing brings the murder toll to 21 so far in 2023. We will keep you updated.