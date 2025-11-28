One of the Caribbean longest serving leader loses election in St Vincent

One of world’s longest serving democratic leaders loses election in St Vincent

St. Vincent will welcome a new prime minister for the first time in 24 years after election results show that Godwin Friday of the New Democratic Party defeated Ralph Gonsalves of the Unity Labor Party.

Gonsalves was first elected in March 2001, making him one of the world’s longest serving democratic leaders in recent history.

He was a staunch supporter of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Gonsalves’ party posted a brief statement on Facebook following Thursday’s election: “We love you, SVG, and we will keep working and advocating for you. This is not the end, it is the beginning.”

Friday’s moderate conservative party won 14 of the 15 constituencies in the eastern Caribbean archipelago, according to preliminary results.

Friday has promised to create more jobs, raise wages, improve security and invest in key infrastructure in the island group of more than 100,000 people.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is heavily dependent on tourism, has an 18% unemployment rate, a 26% poverty rate and is still struggling to recover from the April 2021 eruption of La Soufrière volcano.

Friday’s party has previously advocated for a citizenship by investment program and for closer ties with China, while Gonsalves’ party had long maintained strong relations with Taiwan.

Under Gonsalves, St. Vincent and the Grenadines signed a free movement deal last month that would make it easier for its citizens to move to certain countries in the Caribbean without needing a visa or work permit.

Gonsalves also helped organize an emergency meeting between the leaders of Venezuela and Guyana, who arrived in St. Vincent in December 2023 to address a bitter border dispute.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness wrote on X Friday that Gonsalves has been a strong voice within Caricom, a regional trade bloc, “consistently advocating for deeper regional cooperation and a more integrated Caribbean community.”

“His passion for regionalism and his unwavering belief in the value of collective action have helped to shape many important conversations across our Community,” Holness wrote.

Friday previously ran against Gonsalves in the 2020 election and lost.