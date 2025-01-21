Ongoing Investigation into Byera Fatality: Police Seek Public Assistance

Police Investigating Incident in Byera That Left One Male Dead

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident in Byera that occurred on Sunday, January 19, 2025, which resulted in the death of Kenvil Morris, a 49-year-old labourer of Byera.

According to preliminary reports, Morris sustained multiple chop wounds inflicted with a cutlass during the incident. Morris was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are continuing their investigations into the matter and are currently working with a suspect.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

This investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Contact Information:

Police Emergency: 999 / 911

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810

Georgetown Police Station: (784) 486-6229

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Kenvil Morris during this difficult time.