Open letter to ULP: Supporters demands honesty, democracy, renewal

An Open Letter to the Leadership of the Unity Labour Party: What Supporters Now Expect

To the leadership of the Unity Labour Party,

This letter is written not out of anger or spite, but out of deep concern and lingering loyalty. Many of us who supported the movement for decades feel compelled to speak plainly in the aftermath of the election of Thursday 27th November, 2025. The defeat was decisive. But more troubling than the loss itself is the silence, confusion, and quiet withdrawal now evident among long-time supporters who once defended the party without hesitation.

The first expectation going forward is honesty. Supporters are weary of convenient explanations and external blame. We do not want to hear that the electorate was misled, ungrateful, or incapable of understanding progress. Such narratives may soothe leadership pride, but they insult the intelligence of those who stood by the party through difficult years. What is required now is a candid internal reckoning with the decisions, attitudes, and culture that led to this outcome.

Supporters expect internal democracy to be restored in practice, not just referenced in speeches. For too long, consultation felt ceremonial. Constituency branches spoke, but decisions were already made. Party loyalists shared concerns, but outcomes remained unchanged. That gap between listening and acting bred frustration. Going forward, supporters expect their voices to influence direction, particularly on leadership, representation, and strategy. A movement cannot survive if its base feels ornamental rather than essential.

Visibility must return to the centre of the party’s political culture. For multiple election cycles, supporters pleaded for representatives to be more present among the people. Communities complained of MPs who were rarely seen outside campaign season, who appeared distant, inaccessible, or insulated by protocol. This was not trivial criticism. In Caribbean politics, presence matters. People want to know their representatives, speak with them, and feel acknowledged. The absence of consistent engagement weakened trust and loyalty. Supporters now expect representatives who walk communities regularly, hold meetings consistently, and remain reachable even when elections are far away.

Leadership renewal is another unavoidable expectation. This does not mean disrespecting experience or dismissing legacy. Many supporters still honour the contributions of long-standing leaders. But renewal requires openness, fairness, and earned legitimacy. Supporters want a transparent process for leadership development and succession, one that values political work, humility, and connection over proximity to power. When leadership appears predetermined, faith in the movement erodes.

Tone also matters. Supporters expect a decisive shift away from arrogance, hostility, and contempt for dissent. Over time, criticism from within was treated as betrayal rather than concern. Supporters were lectured, scolded, or dismissed for asking difficult questions. That posture alienated loyal voices and hardened resistance. Political confidence is not arrogance. Strength does not require silencing others. Going forward, supporters expect respectful engagement, measured language, and an understanding that disagreement can coexist with loyalty.

Younger members must be empowered meaningfully, not showcased symbolically. Supporters have grown tired of seeing young faces placed on platforms without authority, responsibility, or influence. Renewal cannot be cosmetic. It requires training, mentorship, trust, and accountability. Young members should be allowed to contribute substantively, make mistakes, and grow into leadership roles. Tokenism insults both the young and the movement itself.

Supporters also expect discipline and maturity in public representation. The party’s message must reflect dignity, restraint, and respect for the electorate. When public representatives appear combative, dismissive, or arrogant, it undermines the party’s moral authority. Supporters want messengers who persuade rather than provoke, who explain rather than attack, and who understand that words can either build bridges or burn them.

Above all, supporters expect the Unity Labour Party to reconnect with its original purpose. The party was built as a movement rooted in struggle, solidarity, and advocacy for ordinary people. Over time, that spirit felt diluted by control, entitlement, and distance from the grassroots. Reclaiming that identity will require humility and sustained effort, not slogans or rebranding exercises.

This open letter is not a threat, nor is it a declaration of abandonment. It is an appeal. Many supporters still believe the Unity Labour Party has a role to play in national life. But belief alone will not carry it forward. Trust must be rebuilt deliberately, patiently, and honestly.

The election of November 27th was a warning. Whether it becomes a turning point depends entirely on the choices made now. Supporters are watching, not with hostility, but with cautious hope. We want to believe again. But this time, listening must come before leading.