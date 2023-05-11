North Windward Bailey Bridges Open

The Noel and Over Land Bailey bridges opened on Thursday evening, some two weeks before the start of the 2023 hurricane season.

MP Montgomery Daniel noted at the bridges’ opening that it heralds a new chapter in the development of North Windward.

Daniel stated that the constituency contains twenty-one river crossings, fifteen of which were built during his tenure.

The MP stated that while the Joshua and Cato administrations worked on various crossings, the previous government paid little attention to the crossings.

“Three more river crossings would be built, and my conscience would be clear in terms of people’s accessibility.”

Daniel indicated in late April that the opposition to the prior opening was due to a design flaw; nonetheless, Daniel declared on radio on May 3 that the bridges will be open on May 11.

The bridges are being opened in preparation for the start of the EC$40 million Sandy Bay Sea Defense Project.

The Overland Bailey Bridge is 30 meters long, with a pedestrian cantilevered deck and two lanes. The Bailey Bridge at Noel will feature a cantilevered promenade spanning a single road for 30 meters.

Part 2 of the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP) funded the Overland and Noel project, which began in August 2022.

The World Bank (through an IDA credit) and the European Union (via the Caribbean Regional Resilience Building Facility are funding the VEEP.