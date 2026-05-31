Operation Caraïbes 26: Forces unite for disaster response

In preparation for devastating natural disasters, the Armed Forces in the Antilles (FAA) continues “Operation Caribbean 26,” an extensive multinational training exercise running until June 4. The operation is specifically designed to train military personnel from three armies to conduct complex, interministerial, and multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations.

This year’s intense scenario simulates a highly destructive force 4 cyclone striking the Antillean coasts. Such a catastrophic event requires sweeping mobilization efforts from both domestic and international forces. A significant component of this disaster response includes the regiments of the adapted military service (RSMA) from Martinique and Guadeloupe, which have been placed directly under the command of the FAA for the duration of the exercise.

To effectively respond to the simulated crisis, forces on the ground have deployed a diverse array of specialized units. These on-field assets include:

A liaison and engineering recognition detachment

A research and intelligence team

A route recovery module to restore critical infrastructure

A light intervention section

A reserve and protection section

A rescue and unloading section

Because natural disasters frequently cross national borders, they demand a coordinated and rapid response from all affected states. The extensive resources mobilized for Operation Caribbean 26 are crucial for improving interoperability between the French military and its international allies.

Furthermore, the exercise plays a vital role in maintaining mutual understanding and cooperation with various regional civilian and military actors, ensuring the region is ready to respond effectively when a real disaster strikes