Operation eclipse seizes $54.5 Million in Caribbean smuggling bust

In a major blow to organized crime, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) announced the successful completion of Operation Eclipse, an intensive maritime operation that stripped transnational criminal groups of an estimated US$54.5 million in illicit assets and contraband.

The intelligence-led operation, executed throughout the month of May 2026, disrupted multi-jurisdictional smuggling loops that have long plagued the region. Supported by the United States’ Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), the mission brought together an unprecedented coalition including 14 CARICOM Member States, seven Associate Members, and international allies from Canada, Colombia, France, the United Kingdom, and INTERPOL.

The four-week interdiction phase resulted in 24 successful seizure operations. According to official reports, the breakdown of seized assets includes:

Narcotics: Authorities confiscated 5,222.59 kg of cocaine (valued at over $44 million) and 1,848 kg of marijuana (worth $6.84 million) from various vessels, including go-fast boats and yachts.

Authorities confiscated (valued at over $44 million) and (worth $6.84 million) from various vessels, including go-fast boats and yachts. Contraband: Over 6,100 cases of illegal alcohol , 191 cartons of cigarettes, and 22 cylinders of banned refrigerant gas were seized, totaling $1.58 million in value.

Over , 191 cartons of cigarettes, and 22 cylinders of banned refrigerant gas were seized, totaling $1.58 million in value. Weapons and Assets: Interdiction teams recovered two firearms , 65 rounds of ammunition, 13 vessels, and three vehicles used by smuggling networks.

Interdiction teams recovered , 65 rounds of ammunition, used by smuggling networks. Human Smuggling: Officials intercepted 59 irregular migrants moving through multi-point transit routes across air and sea corridors.

The operation was coordinated through a central fusion cell at the Joint Regional Communications Centre (JRCC), which tracked maritime threats in real time. Intelligence gathered during the mission revealed a growing and dangerous trend: clandestine aircraft dropping narcotics near borders for maritime pickup.

Furthermore, biometric and document verification of those aboard intercepted vessels highlighted the truly global nature of these criminal networks. The majority of individuals processed originated from Canada, China, Cuba, and Syria.

Lt. Col. Michael Jones, Executive Director of CARICOM IMPACS, emphasized that regional unity was the “ultimate weapon” in this fight. “This multi-million-dollar disruption sends a definitive message to illicit networks that the Caribbean Sea is not a safe haven for criminal enterprise,” Jones stated, adding that the operation is securing communities and protecting the region’s youth.

A U.S. State Department official echoed this sentiment, noting that “Caribbean security is American security” and that the operation proves the effectiveness of strong information sharing in ensuring criminal organizations do not benefit from their activities.

Beyond the immediate seizures, Operation Eclipse has provided a new template for regional security, refining the use of maritime frameworks like the Treaty of San José and bilateral Shiprider agreements. Participating countries are now using the intelligence gathered to shape long-term border policies and target persistent illicit networks.