Opinion: NDP’s base feeling betrayed by the NIS chairman pick

The NIS Appointment and the People’s Mandate

The recent electoral victory ushered in a new era of governance for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This mandate was a clear and forceful rejection of the last administration, largely driven by the public’s perception of elitism and a deep seated feeling of being “fed up” with the concentration of power at the top. Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Godwin Friday, who also holds the Finance Minister portfolio, has been admirably building his wider governance team, making generally sensible selections of “round pegs in round holes”. That is a positive development for our nation. This approach reflecting a well needed “wide tent” view to accommodate the cross section of voters who propelled his party into Government.

However, a recent announcement threatens to undermine this positive start. The circulation in the press naming Mr. Stephen Joachim as the new Chairman of the National Insurance Services (NIS) has caused widespread distress among the governing party supporters. Particularly for those average citizens who stood by the New Democratic Party (NDP) during its most challenging years, this appointment feels like a profound “kick in the face”.

While Mr. Joachim’s educational credentials in accounting and law are not in question, his public record and conduct are. There is unmistakable evidence of his publicly expressed disdain for and pull down of supporters of the NDP over at least a decade across multiple media outlets. Furthermore, grave concern surrounds reports of him stating that a person of a particular race is unfit to lead or become a CEO of a local organisation while he himself was a senior official there. Such a record is unacceptable, especially to the professionals working within that organisation and should certainly not be rewarded with the leadership of a vital national institution like the National Insurance Services.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Finance have ample alternatives. St. Vincent and the Grenadines is rich with qualified professionals who possess superior expertise in financial investment, management, and successful pension plan administration. Crucially, many of these individuals operate with a deeper, more people centric perspective vital for a national institution.

The decision to appoint Mr. Joachim reignites the toxic perception that the NDP is concentrating its top tier Board appointments exclusively among individuals with addresses in Kingstown, Cane Garden, Villa, Ratho Mill, or roots in Bequia. This pattern ignores and marginalizes the achievements and talent of dedicated professionals hailing from North Leeward, Central Leeward, North Windward, the Central and South Windward Constituencies, and Marriaqua.

The NDP has historically struggled with the perception that it rides on the backs of the ordinary citizenry only to ignore the accomplishments of their sons and daughters when it comes time for national leadership roles. This moment demands that the people who supported this party refuse to accept a return to this insular form of governance. We cannot afford to sit quietly and allow ourselves to be trampled upon and excluded from opportunities.

While the new Government deserves every chance for success, this early appointment signals that the wrong track is being taken. To secure its mandate and deliver on the promise of change, the leadership must demonstrate that the era of elitism and tribal concentration of power is truly over. The integrity of the people’s voice and the promise of a more inclusive government hang in the balance.