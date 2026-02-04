Opinion: Why the ‘Mother Hen’ must go ‘Now’

I am writing to express serious concerns regarding the continued tenure of the Mother Hen of Education, particularly in light of the new administration now in office under the National Democratic Party.

Over a number of years, the mother Hen has developed a troubling track record in her interactions with educators. Numerous educators have reported being spoken to in a dismissive and demeaning manner, creating an atmosphere of disrespect and low morale within the education system.

Such conduct is inconsistent with the collaborative leadership required to effectively manage and uplift a national education sector.

Additionally, there have been persistent failures in the proper implementation of government education enhancement programs under her supervision. These shortcomings have directly resulted in teachers being unable to access or receive timely compensation for programs they were assigned to deliver.

As a consequence, public backlash has unfairly fallen on the government (now present and past), despite these issues arising from administrative mismanagement at the highest level of the Chief Mother Hen.

There are also longstanding concerns about the Mother Hen’s apparent political alignment with the opposition party. Over the years Mother Hen has been perceived as having close and active ties to the ULP, including working more tirelessly on behalf of the East St. George constituency office than for the broader education system of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This raises legitimate questions about political neutrality and whether her actions have consistently served the best interests of the nation’s students and educators.

Given the change in government and the urgent need for educational reform, accountability, and restored trust between educators and leadership, it is my respectful view that the Mother Hen should be transferred from the post.

The education system requires leadership that is professional, impartial, respectful, and fully aligned with the policies and vision of the duly elected government. I urge that this matter be given serious consideration in the interest of fairness, good governance, and the advancement of education in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.