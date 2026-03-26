Opposition denounces Education Minister for rebuking teachers

Ralph Gonsalves has launched a stinging critique of the New Democratic Party (NDP) government’s approach to education and labor relations.

He specifically denounced the Minister of Education for publicly rebuking teachers, arguing that quality outcomes are achieved through partnership, not abuse.

Gonsalves outlined four central functions of education: training critical minds to receive universal culture with a Caribbean particularity, developing skills for a globalized economy, inculcating civilizational values, and training healthy minds in healthy bodies.

Drawing on social psychology, Gonsalves warned of the “authoritarian personality”—a trait he claims oscillates between submission to those above and aggression toward those below which he believes is manifesting in the current administration.

He further accused the government of a series of “broken promises,” including failures to reduce VAT within 60 days, double public assistance, and effectively address rising homicide rates.

He concluded by defending the ULP’s “Education Revolution,” noting that over 75% of primary school teachers are now university graduates or in training, a significant increase from just four graduates when the ULP took office in 2001.