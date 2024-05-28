Opposition Leader Meets with Elections Supervisor to Discuss Voter List

Leader of the Opposition and President of the New Democratic Party (NDP), Honourable Dr Godwin Friday, held a meeting with the Supervisor of Elections, Mrs Dora James, at his office, on Thursday 23rd May 2024.

Also present at the meeting were the following members of the New Democratic Party (NDP), Vice President Major St. Clair Leacock, Chairman Daniel Cummings, and Secretary General Brenton Smith.

The meeting was requested by the Supervisor of Elections to give an update of the plans of the Electoral Office to expunge the Voters List and to solicit the cooperation of the NDP in the process.

Dr Friday noted that the Electoral Office must ensure that there is integrity during the removal of names from the Voters List and that no voter should be disenfranchised.

Questions were also raised about composition of the Voters List, the registration process and the procedure that is used to remove the names of the deceased from the Voters List.

Mrs James committed to doing all in her power to produce an accurate Voters List and to continuing the dialogue with the NDP.