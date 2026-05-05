Opposition leader ‘pouring poison’ into govt machinery: Leacock

St Vincent’s Deputy Prime Minister St Clair Leacock has accused the Opposition leader Ralph Gonsalves of ‘pouring poison’ into the government machinery.

Leacock made the statement on Tuesday.

Leacock says the Opposition Leader is regularly calling permanent secretaries (senior public servants) to undermine the current administration.

According to Leacock, the goal of this “poison” is to encourage these civil servants to deliberately slow down government machinery and frustrate the ruling party’s efforts.

Leacock further stated that the opposition leader’s intent behind this interference is to sabotage the New Democratic Party (NDP) and ensure they are only a “one-term government”.

The Deputy Prime Minister views this influence as encouraging public servants to be “reckless with their oath of office” by attempting to run “parallel governments” that oppose the policies and directions of the elected ministers.