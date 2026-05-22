Opposition leader proposes regional theology school at Baptist celebration

At the National Spiritual Baptist Day celebrations, the Leader of the Opposition delivered a spirited address honoring the unique heritage, resilience, and liberation of the Spiritual Baptist faith.

He reminded the gathered pilgrims that the nation is founded on the supremacy of God and the freedom of religion, highlighting that the Spiritual Baptist faith is a unique Christian denomination grounded in the Bible but infused with African and Caribbean traditions.

The Opposition Leader paid special tribute to the foundational role of women in the church, noting that “Spiritual Baptist women bore the brunt of the struggle” across St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He also honored past leaders who guided the faith through difficult times, including Macdonald Williams, Percival Dick, and Archbishops John and Cosmo Pompy.

Emphasizing the importance of unity, he warned against historical divisions where some wanted the faith to assimilate into Catholic, Anglican, or Methodist denominations.

To preserve their unique traditions and build bridges for the future, he proposed the establishment of a “Caribbean spiritual baptist school of theology” with branches across different islands to train theologians specifically in their faith.

He concluded his address with a message of resilience and redemption, comparing the struggles of the church to the persecution of Jesus by colonialists and religious elites.

He encouraged the congregation to remain rooted in their history, assuring them that even if branches are cut off, strong roots guarantee that new branches will grow and redemption will follow