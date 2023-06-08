Opposition legislator Kelvin Simon resigns, wants by-election: Antigua

Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon, an opposition legislator, announced Wednesday that he had submitted his letter of resignation to the Speaker of Parliament and will run in a by-election to thwart efforts by the ruling Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) to challenge his victory in the general election earlier this year.

“After careful consideration and prayers, I have submitted my letter of resignation to the Speaker of the House, Sir Gerald Watt, KC, informing him of my decision to vacate the seat in Parliament, so that a by-election can be held within the next 120 days, as the law mandates,” Simon said.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne led the ABLP to a tense victory in the January 18 general elections, taking nine of the 17 seats for a third consecutive term.

Simon was one of seven members of the main opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) who won seats in the elections, but his 199-vote victory over incumbent Samantha Marshall for the St Mary’s South seat has been challenged because he was a public servant at the time he was nominated.

“The petitioner and the Antigua Labour Party first sought an injunction from the Court to prevent me from being sworn in as a Member of Parliament.” On February 14, 2023, the Court denied this request.

“I’ve been consumed by the litigation and the media controversy since that date.” This has caused an unnecessary impediment to the proper execution of my obligations as the representative for St Mary’s South,” Simon continued.

He stated that the Court will hear the case during the first week of July, and that “while my lawyers believe in the strength of my case, the outcome is entirely in the hands of the trial judge.”

“Anyone who loses the case will file an appeal with the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal.” “The appeal will have to be heard and a decision given, which will further delay the final outcome,” he said, accusing the ABLP of using the courts “to circumvent the will of the people.”

He recalled how, when in opposition, the ABLP challenged the election of four UPP members of Parliament, and how the appeals process took over a year, limiting the UPP government’s ability to rule.

“Having this uncertainty hanging over the inhabitants of St Mary’s South is unjust. This matter must be rectified as soon as possible. As a result, my choice today, June 7, 2023, is that I want this matter decided by the people, not the Court.

“The constituents of St Mary’s South elected me convincingly before, and I am confident that they will do so again in a by-election,” Simon continued.

Allowing this situation to linger for another year will simply distract and decrease the desire of people in St. Mary’s South, he claims.

“I have the full support of the United Progressive Party Leadership, St Mary’s South Party Branch, and my legal team – to whom I am eternally grateful for their support, counsel, and professionalism,” Simon said, adding, “let us return to the people’s court to create a future in which we can all believe.”

Source : CMC