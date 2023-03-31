The New Democratic Party congratulates Member of Parliament for East Kingstown, Dwight ‘Fitz’ Bramble, Caretaker for North Central Windward, Chieftain Neptune, Public Relations Officer (P.R.O) Lavern King, and Women’s Arm P.R.O Chelsea Alexander on being awarded the Professional Development Certificate in Parliamentary Governance from the McGill University School of Continuing Studies in Canada.

The year-long program covered courses in Parliamentary Procedure and Committees, Women’s Participation in Politics and Communications to Advance Governance Techniques. As part of the program, the participants spent a considerable amount of time researching parliamentary best practices, and sharing and discussing with other Commonwealth parliamentarians how to better serve their respective nations.

The program was sponsored by the Caribbean Democrat Union (CDU). Other participants included representatives from political parties in Jamaica, St. Lucia, Turks and Caicos and Belize.

Having attained this achievement, MP Bramble noted that the skills he learned during the program will greatly enhance his representation to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and by extension those of East Kingstown, inside and outside of Parliament.

MP Bramble, Chieftain Neptune, Lavern King and Chelsea Alexander join Senators Israel R. Bruce, Shevern John and former Senator Shirlan “Zita” Barnwell and become the third cohort of NDP representatives to have successfully completed this program.

President of the NDP, Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday, also expressed his congratulations and reiterated his commitment to ensuring the professional development of the party’s members so that they can better serve the country.

The New Democratic Party salutes our members on this achievement and looks forward to the implementation of much of the novel ideas learned during the program.