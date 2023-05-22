Opposition MP Delma Thomas crosses the floor in Grenada, Joins NDC

Former NNP opposition member crosses the floor in Grenada

Delma Thomas, Member of Parliament for St Andrew North West, announced her decision to join the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) two weeks after resigned from the opposition-led New National Party (NNP) led by Dr Keith Mitchell.

She made the news during a press conference with Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell on Sunday.

The prime minister, who also serves as the NDC’s political head, stated that it is an honor to ‘welcome our courageous sister as we embark on this road towards a stronger and more united Grenada.’

“The residents of St Andrew North-West are blessed with two powerful examples of female leadership,” he continued. May we all be inspired by their example and discover ways to collaborate to strengthen our country.”

On May 7, 2023, Thomas resigned from the NNP, noting that her continued membership in the party had become untenable as a result of my numerous attempts to promote the democratization of the organization, and the resulting organized pushback from an exceedingly small element of the party’s leadership.

Source : Loop News