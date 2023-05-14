On Saturday night, Dr. Godwin Friday, the head of the opposition NDP, called on workers unions in St. Vincent to join the party in toppling the government. Friday told party supporters at a rally in Georgetown that things in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are not as they should be.

“Things are not going well; our country is broken and divided; we need a new direction that brings healing and hope”.

Friday said the nation did not get to this point by accident but by design.

“We did not get to this point by accident; it was by design, by those who use our fears to divide us.”

The opposition leader said on Saturday night that the government is pursuing a vendetta against public servants and called on unions to join them in the fight to remove the current administration.

“They are treating the public servants as though they are the enemy. But I say to the public servants, and I’ve told you before, that a new Democratic Party will bring these policies of victimization to an end. There is a political solution to this problem. So I want to call on the public service union, the teachers union,the police welfare association, and not just the leadership of these organizations but the members as well, to acknowledge that there is a political solution and to join with us in bringing this wicked government down”.

Friday told public servants not to be afraid for their jobs.

“Do not let them frighten you into thinking that the NDP are going to take your job. Your job is safe with the new Democratic Party government. It doesn’t matter to me how you get your job; what matters is how you do your job, and so long as you’re doing your job, you have nothing to fear from anyone”.