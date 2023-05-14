The leader of the St. Vincent Opposition Party (NDP), Dr. Godwin Friday, said his party once in office will tackle the escalating crime situation on the island.

Speaking at his party’s rally under the theme “Pillars of Hope,” he said crime and violence are out of control in the multi-island state.

On Sunday, St. Vincent recorded its 18th murder when Eric Conliffe was shot and killed in the island’s capital, Kingstown.

“The streets literally flow with the blood of our children, of our people, of our brothers and sisters. Last year we had a record number of homicides in this country; this year we already have 17 and we are on track to do worse than we did last year, which tells us we are going in the wrong direction”.

“We will fix that; I will give St. Clair Leacock the task to get that done, and he will get it done within the first term of an NDP government”.

Friday stated that the present government doesn’t take responsibility for what is happening with the crime situation except to blame everybody else.

“They blame pretty girls who have high maintenance. They blame the judges, the magistrates, and even the preachers for crime, but the people who are in control of the government don’t blame themselves”.

“I say this If you don’t take responsibility, then you could never fix the problem because you’re saying it’s not your problem”, Friday said.

Friday on Saturday night did not publicly outline any steps the party would take to achieve the set goal once in office.