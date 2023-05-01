When will government act on the issue of crime?

Over the last three weeks Vincentians have become increasingly alarmed at the rate of violent crimes in the country, most of which are gun related.

On Tuesday 11th April 2023, Jomo ‘Top Dog’ Brudy died after being shot in Pole Yard on the previous day. Brudy’s death brought the homicide count in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) to 11 for the year.

On Friday night 14th April 2023, Queen’s Drive businessman, Micheal Richards died in a hail of bullets raising the homicide count to 12.

On Sunday 30th April 2023, A resident of Long Wall, Kingstown, Joe-Mani Charles, was shot dead late Sunday night raising the homicide count to 13.

Crime is simply out of control. The government has no plan to deal with it.

The Prime Minister and Minister for National Security Ralph Gonsalves spends his time at international conferences blaming others for crime but never accepting responsibility to address the spiraling crime rate.

In February the Prime Minister and the Police Commissioner Colin John held a press conference and said that they would seek to stop a repeat of 2022, when we had the worst homicide rate in recent memory. Two months on, there does not appear to be a plan or any energy or activity from the government to address this most serious issue. When will we see real and meaningful action from the government?

The New Democratic Party (NDP) extends sincere condolences to the families directly affected by violent crimes in SVG. We understand your pain.