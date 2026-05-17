Opposition warns of imminent threat to CWSA, Vinlec

Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves has issued a stark public warning regarding the devastating impact of the current government’s economic policies, cautioning that an impending International Monetary Fund (IMF) austerity program will result in severe cuts to government spending, stagnant wages, and the sell-off of vital state assets.

Describing the administration’s strategic economic plan as an “ideological policy of choice, not necessity,” Gonsalves warned that these measures threaten to cripple the country and will disproportionately burden the working and middle classes. According to the Opposition Leader, the planned IMF framework includes dangerous prescriptions such as shrinking the size of the public service and enforcing a freeze on public sector compensation. He noted that a previously planned salary increase of five percent has been completely abandoned under this new economic direction.

Furthermore, Gonsalves raised the alarm over the potential privatization of critical state-owned enterprises. He highlighted the imminent threat of the government selling off national assets, specifically pointing to essential utility providers such as the St. Vincent Electricity Services (VINLEC) and the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA). His concerns also extended to the potential mass privatization of public lands, including strategic areas in Arnos Vale and Chatham.

The Opposition Leader vehemently condemned this “slash and burn” approach to the national budget, arguing that the administration is attempting to balance its books on the backs of poor and hardworking citizens. He stressed that such drastic cuts to public spending will negatively impact small businesses and dismantle crucial educational and social support systems that citizens heavily rely on.

Gonsalves argued that implementing these austerity measures during a period of skyrocketing local living costs, rising global inflation, and an impending economic downturn is a fundamentally “wrong and dangerous idea”. Ultimately, he cautioned that this agenda will only breed widespread disorder and chaos across the nation, further impoverishing the populace