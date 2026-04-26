‘Opposition’s real goal is NDP serving 1-term’: Leacock

A parliamentary debate over new national security legislation erupted into a heated exchange as Deputy Prime Minister St Clair Leacock launched a scathing critique of the Opposition Leader, Ralph Gonsalves.

Leacock accused the Opposition Leader of engaging in “semantics,” “drama,” “theater,” and “bamboozlement” to deliberately stall the bill and undermine public confidence. According to Leacock, the opposition’s real goal is political posturing to ensure a “one-term government,” rather than prioritizing the needs of the country.

“He hopes he can hold this country to ransom over the rest of his useful life,” Leacock stated, comparing the opposition leader’s behavior to that of an “abusive parent with proprietary knowledge”.

Leacock further argued that the opposition leader inherently puts self-aggrandizement before the country and operates under the belief that “if it is not under the suzerainty of the honorable Ralph… it ain’t good”.

The Deputy Prime Minister also rebuked the opposition for allegedly casting doubt on the integrity of regional public servants and attempting to “dismantle and badmouth” CARICOM IMPACS, a regional security apparatus.

Leacock firmly defended the dignity of the local and regional institutions, stating that the opposition leader simply cannot accept progress unless he personally presides over it.