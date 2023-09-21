Orange Hill houses funded by MCT to be handed over next week

First 21 Houses under Volcano Recovery Programme to be handed over on 26th September

The 21 dwellings built at Orange Hill as part of the Volcano Recovery Programme, thanks to a grant from the Mustique Charitable Trusts, will be given over on Tuesday, September 26th.

The Ministry of National Mobilisation, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs, Youth, Housing, and Informal Human Settlements will hold the transfer ceremony at Orange Hill.

The Honourable Minister of Housing and Informal Settlements, Dr. Hon. Orando Brewster; legislative representative for the North Windward Constituency, Hon. Montgomery Daniel; and Chairman of the Mustique Charitable Trusts, Mr. Roger Pritchard, would speak at the occasion.

The main address will be delivered by Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves.

The ceremony will start at 3 p.m.