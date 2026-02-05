Orca protection pact in SVG celebrates anniversary

Milestone Barrouallie Orca Protection Agreement Celebrates One Year of Community-Led Conservation



On Friday, January 16th, 2026, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund (SVGEF) marked one year since the signing of the Orca Protection Agreement, a landmark partnership with the whalers of Barrouallie to end the hunting of orcas in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.



In January 2025, the Barrouallie whalers made the decision to cease the hunting of orcas in exchange for the deployment of two (2) artisanal Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs) to support alternative tuna fishing livelihoods. The agreement was developed through continued dialogue and collaboration by recognising the need to balance marine conservation with the livelihoods and realities of the coastal communities that rely on them.



One year on, the Orca Protection Agreement continues to stand as an example of what is possible when conservation efforts are shaped in partnership with communities. The anniversary discussion, held at the Barrouallie Fisheries Complex, provided space for reflection on the financial and cultural sacrifices made, the technical and operational progress of the agreement, and the shared commitment to protecting the marine environment while continuing to support coastal livelihoods.



Present at the anniversary were all the members of the Barrouallie whaling community and the SVGEF team who signed the milestone agreement in January 2025. The meeting was also attended by key partners, including community representatives from Barrouallie, partner NGOs, and members of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.



Attendees included:

Samuel Hazelwood – Chief Whaler of Barrouallie

Oscar Richardson – Barrouallie Whaler

Kwando Coombs – Barrouallie Whaler

Arden Rock – Barrouallie Whaler Kirk Grant – Alex Tours Lennox Stephen – Fisherman Shaneford Dennie – Fisherman

Hon. Louise Mitchell – Attorney General of St.Vincent & The Grenadines.

Hon. Conroy Huggins – Minister of Fisheries, Land & Marine Conservation & Climate Change

Clare Brook – CEO of the Blue Marine Foundation

Kenrick Chambers – Executive Director of the SVG Conservation Fund Arden Alves – Blue Caribbean Foods Inc.

Chimell Martin – Fisheries Officer Assigned to Biology And Research Unit

Shamal Connell – Fisheries Officer Assigned to Biology And Research Unit

Stephan Hornsey – SVGEF Executive Director

Lisa Gaymes – SVGEF Admin and Operations Officer



The SVGEF, who facilitated the agreement in 2025 with the Barrouallie whalers, reaffirmed its commitment again in 2026 to supporting the Barrouallie community through conservation initiatives that protect marine biodiversity while respecting the livelihoods of our local communities. We would like to thank the whalers and the wider Barrouallie community, as well as our partners: Fundación Cethus, Blue Marine Foundation, Conservation Collective, SVG Conservation Fund, and the Ministry of Fisheries for their continued, incredible support throughout the process.

Reflecting on the decision taken over a year ago, the Barrouallie whalers acknowledged that while the transition required sacrifice, they all agreed it was ultimately the right step forward.

“We lost a lot because we would have stopped catching the orca, and we did it with the view that no one would still come and try to deprive (us) from hunting the other cetaceans we catch. So we made a compromise.” – Samuel Hazelwood, Chief Whaler, Barrouallie.