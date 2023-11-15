OSV donates $5000 to SVGS Agriculture Science Program

One St. Vincent Group (OSV), a prominent advocate for community development, proudly announced a substantial donation of five thousand dollars’ worth of cutting-edge agricultural equipment and supplies to the St. Vincent Grammar School. This philanthropic gesture is part of OSV’s commitment to supporting education and agriculture, facilitated through the Zero Hunger Trust Fund (ZHTF).

The St. Vincent Grammar School recently launched its Agricultural Science Program at the onset of the school year and recognizing the need for essential supplies to kickstart this innovative initiative, OSV stepped in with unwavering support.

The generous contribution includes a state-of-the-art drip line irrigation kit, a plastic mulch wheelbarrow, as well as an assortment of essential tools such as rakes, shovels, pruning shears, and cutlasses.

Zion Cambridge, a Form 4 student at the school, conveyed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the Agriculture Science students, emphasizing the transformative impact of the tools: “We are extremely grateful for the donation of the hand tools as we no longer need to use our hands to plant the crops.”

Kenley Ward, Sales Specialist at OSV, expressed optimism about the contribution’s potential impact on the agricultural sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines: “We look forward to this donation developing the potential of the agricultural sector here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

Brendon Bique, Agriculture Science teacher at the St. Vincent Grammar School, extended his appreciation to OSV, highlighting the significance of the Drip Line Irrigation System in streamlining the students’ morning routines: “The Drip Line Irrigation System will greatly reduce the time for the students in the morning as they would no longer need a hose to water the crops.”

Kimeisha Bailey, Marketing team leader at OSV, expressed enthusiasm about future engagements with the students:

“We look forward to checking in on the students to see the progress of their livestock and crop farms. Our team will be returning on occasion to educate the students on technological developments in the field of agriculture through live demonstrations.

This collaboration between OSV, ZHTF and the St. Vincent Grammar School marks a significant stride towards nurturing the next generation of agricultural leaders and fostering sustainable farming practices.