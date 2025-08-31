Ottley Hall man arrested for thefts, court order violation

Ottley Hall Man Charged with Burglary and Disobeying Court Order

On August 28, 2025, police arrested and charged Devon Boyde, a 32-year-old unemployed resident of Ottley Hall, with multiple offences.

According to investigations, on August 23, 2025, Boyde entered the dwelling house of a 35-year-old server of Clare Valley as a trespasser and stole six (6) multi-coloured dresses valued at $250.00 ECC.

He was further charged with entering the same dwelling house between 10:00 p.m. on August 23, 2025, and 2:00 a.m. on August 24, 2025, as a trespasser and stealing $700.00 ECC and $350.00 USD in cash.

Additionally, Boyde was charged with willfully disobeying court order number SVGFDV0102 of 2025, issued on July 22, 2025, by the Family Court, at Clare Valley around 12:01 a.m. on August 23, 2025.

Boyde is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer to the charges.