Ottley Hall man charged for touching woman’s buttock

Man Charged with Indecent Assault.

On June 3, 2025, police arrested and charged Mark Sam, a 34-year-old Resident of Ottley Hall, with the offence of Indecent Assault.

The investigation reveals that the accused indecently assaulted a 24-year-old Analyst from Ratho Mill by touching her buttock with his right hand.

The offence was committed in Kingstown on June 3, 2025. Sam appeared before the Serious Offence Court on Wednesday 4 June, 2025. He pleaded guilty and was remanded into custody until July 15, 2025 for sentencing.