Ottley Hall resident Garth Edwards, currently in ICU, needs assistance

The family of Garth Edwards, a resident of Ottley Hall, is seeking the public’s assistance to assist in his medical expenses.

On Sunday, May 7th, 2023, Garth was involved in an accident that resulted in him receiving 75% total body surface burns, including 1st, 2nd, and 3rd degree burns.

Garth is currently housed at the ICU Department at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he receives care.

It was advised by his doctor to seek medical attention in nearby countries like Martinique or Trinidad and Tobago, as these countries have specialized burn units.

We are kindly asking for assistance, no matter how small, to aid in his speedy recovery.