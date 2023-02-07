Ottley Hall shooting leaves one dead, another injured

Shooting in Ottley Hall, St Vincent

A man was shot and killed in Ottley Hall on Tuesday, February 7, the St. Vincent Times has learned.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Keron Laidlow, employed as conductor on the omnibus “Tuff,” which plys the Ottley Hall-Kingstown route.

The driver also sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the MCMH.

This is the sixth homicide in 2023. This page will be updated.