OUR to shine spotlight on growing electric vehicle market in Jamaica

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) in Jamaica will be putting the spotlight on the growing electric vehicle market and considerations for its viability when it hosts a regional media workshop on 2023 January 26.

The virtual workshop, which will be held under the theme, “Electric Vehicle – the Road to a new Market?” aims to highlight the viable path for greater use of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the Caribbean as well as the mutual goals of governments, utilities, manufacturers and consumers, and regulators. Specialists and major stakeholders in the market will exchange views and ideas on their areas of expertise regarding a growth model for Caribbean E-mobility.

Perspectives will be shared by the Consumer Advisory Committee on Utilities (CACU), OUR, Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS), Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC), Mega-Power 365 (Barbados), Xergy and Flash motors (Canada) and NTCSgreenbee (Netherlands). Journalists will have an opportunity to interact with panelists.

Topics to be discussed will include The Obstacles and Opportunities to Investing in the EV market, The Regulatory Framework for EV charging and The Role of Renewables in Achieving e-mobility targets throughout the Caribbean as well as the consumer perspective.

The OUR regulates the electricity, water and sewerage and telecommunications sectors in Jamaica.

This is the second regional media workshop being hosted by the OUR, with the first held in 2021 September with a focus on 5G Technology. The aim of the workshops is to provide a platform for discussions on utility matters of regional importance, allowing media workers an opportunity to develop a greater understanding of them.