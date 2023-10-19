Outer bands of Storm Tammy forecast to affect SVG from later today

At 5 am, the center of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near latitude 13. 5° North…longitude 54.8 ° West, or approximately 440 miles (710 kilometers) east of SVG, and moving towards the west at 17 mph (28 km/h). A turn toward the west-northwest is forecast tonight, followed by a turn toward the northwest.

On the latest forecast track, the center of the Tropical Storm Tammy is expected to pass well north of mainland St. Vincent during Friday 20th October 2023. On this track it is not expected to directly impact SVG. Therefore, no Tropical Storm Watch is required.

However, outer bands of Tropical Storm Tammy are likely to generate pockets of moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorm activity and occasional gusty winds from later today and during Friday. In addition, due to an expected gradual deterioration in sea conditions, a marine advisory will be in effect from 12 noon today, Thursday 19th October, 2023.

Maximum sustained winds are 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

The public is advised to stay informed with the progress of this system. The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to closely monitor Tropical Storm Tammy and issue updates and/or advisories as necessary.

Source : Met Office