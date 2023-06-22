Over 100 persons in emergency shelters across St Vincent

As tropical storm Bret nears St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the National Emergency Management Organization says over 100 people are currently in shelters.

Director Michelle Forbes on Thursday night said 121 persons are in shelters. Several families had to be evacuated from the coastal village of Colonaire, located on St. Vincent’s east coast.

There have also been reports of damage in the northern village of Owia. The extent is not yet clear.

At 11 p.m., the local Met Office said Bret was located 30 miles east of SVG.

While winds of 60 miles per hour would be felt in the next hour, rain is expected in the early hours of Friday and throughout the day.

Met officials say the seas have already begun to surge and have asked residents living in close proximity to beaches to seek shelter.

People are asked to stay at home on Friday until a decision is made by the government as to whether the country will reopen.

The head of NEMO says that decision should come by 8 a.m.

A tropical storm warning and a Small craft and High Surf Warning remain in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.