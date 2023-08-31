Over 100 students benefit from Loveworld, SVG’s back-to-school campaign

Loveworld SVG a.k.a Christ Embassy under the auspices of the global Inner City Missions for children orchestrated a transformative Back-to-School campaign, lighting up the educational aspirations of young minds. An ardent committee led by our esteemed Group Pastor, Pastor Isuamfon Williams, with Chairperson Sis Magalene Warren at the helm, saw to the fruition of this endeavor, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of numerous children.

At noon on Saturday, August 19th, 2023, the campaign event at Peace Memorial Hall, Kingstown unfolded which benefitted 119 students and counting; including 73 Primary School Students, 45 High School Students and 1 college student with 33 Primary, 15 Secondary & 1 College represented. They received crucial school supplies—backpacks, school uniforms, stationery, and more.

Present at the occasion were Parents, supporters, members of Loveworld SVG & A Dignified government representative from Ministry of Education & National Reconciliation.

We are grateful to God for His grace & The unwavering support of our valued partners who contributed to the success of this campaign. We express heartfelt gratitude to Jax Enterprises Ltd, Danipha Abbey Catering, Facey Trading Ltd, Terrance Auto Care, and Food Centre Ltd, whose generous commitment to our cause has resonated deeply. Their sponsorship reflects a belief in the potential of every child and a commitment to shaping their bright future. We would also love to appreciate the Ministry of Education Reconciliation for their support and for having an esteemed Representative grace the occasion.

Love is the core of God s character and at the Loveworld, we thrive on the value that, Every Child Is Your Child”. We stand as a beacon of hope and opportunity, advocating that education empowers and transcends boundaries. An investment in a child is a statement of belief in the future of a society. This campaign mirrors our dedication to nurturing potential and fostering an environment where dreams are realized. we are confident that the echoes of this Back-to-School campaign will resonate for years to come, sowing the seeds of change, empowerment, and boundless possibilities. We look forward to the 2024 edition.