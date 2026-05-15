Over 200 Vincentians to Sue St Vincent Govt

215 Vincentians have been interviewed with reports of discrimination and breach of contract by the State.

Across the country, citizens who obtained contracts for small parcels of land from the previous ULP government have been told since the NDP has come to office that no further payments on their lands will be accepted. The areas span across the country with a concentration in North Windward, South Central Windward, North Central Windward, North Leeward, Central Leeward and the Northern and Southern Grenadines.

While some speculate that it is simply the tardiness of the government to address these contracts, contract holders are becoming very impatient and will be taking legal action against the State for breach of contract.

One villager of the indigenous community of Sandy Bay noted that this action by the NDP is a clear reminder that recolonization is alive and well. The Cato, Mitchell, Joshua and Gonsalves administrations had varying levels of land distribution. There is no evidence that persons who obtained leases and contracts to purchase lands under the Mitchell administration had them withdrawn en masse by the ULP administration.

The citizens interviewed have concluded that their only redress is the Court. Several lawyers have been contacted and statements have been taken. These include front-desk persons noting that they were told by “higher ups” not to take any money and that the lands will be taken away. The situation is being monitored and the public will be updated on any developments. In the meantime, citizens holding contracts and offer letters are asked to go to the Department of Lands and Surveys and demand that they be allowed to make their payments.

One farmer took $7,000.00 cash meant for his first land purchase down payment and was refused. On a subsequent visit, he was told there is no plan as to what will happen to the contracts and offer letters.