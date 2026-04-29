Over 500 Vincentian students benefit from Taiwan bursary program

In a vibrant celebration of academic achievement and enduring international friendship, 524 students across St. Vincent and the Grenadines received educational bursaries totaling EC $320,000. The ceremony, held at the Villa campus of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, marked the first of two presentations under Taiwan’s Human Resource Development Program.

The event was rich with cultural expressions, opening with a unique steel pan rendition of the national anthem alongside one of the world’s oldest acoustic instruments. It also featured a spirited dance to Elevation Worship’s “Praise” by students from the Intermediate High School—which is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary—and a nostalgic musical performance of “A Million Dreams” by the St. Vincent Girls High School.

Her Excellency Fiona Fan, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), addressed the attendees to highlight a major diplomatic milestone: this year marks the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations, a relationship established in 1981.

She emphasized Taiwan’s unwavering commitment to youth empowerment, noting that since the bursary program’s inception in 1998, a staggering 12,500 Vincentian students have benefited from this initiative. Furthermore, over the last two decades, 321 students have traveled to Taiwan to earn degrees in fields like agriculture, healthcare, and technology.

Ambassador Fan used the opportunity to inspire students to pursue innovative fields, pointing out Taiwan’s massive global footprint in the technology sector. She revealed that one in every eight laptops worldwide is made in Taiwan, and roughly 900 of the 1,500 components in a modern iPhone including crucial parts like 5G modems and premium camera lenses—are designed or manufactured there.

The Honorable Philip Jackson, Minister of Education, praised the enduring partnership and underscored the critical importance of human capital for small island states. He advised the bursary recipients to treat their funds as a serious investment in their future. Detailing the financial distribution, Minister Jackson noted that 244 primary students received $400 each, 190 secondary students received $700 each, and 90 tertiary or technical students received $1,000 each.

“Take a tithe and spend it on yourself and invest the rest in your education,” Minister Jackson encouraged the youth. He further urged the students to look out for their peers, stating that an education service built on empathy and collaboration is essential to producing the type of citizens needed to build strong communities and a strong nation.

The lively ceremony saw the distribution of awards to students from dozens of institutions, ranging from Adelphi Secondary and Sandy Bay Government to the various technical and academic divisions of the SVG Community College. Following the mainland distribution, officials announced that a second ceremony would take place later in the week in Bequia to accommodate schools in the Grenadines.

Dr. Karen Thomas, Director of the Community College, captured the essence of the day in her welcome remarks. She described the bursaries as a testament to the shared values of opportunity, encouragement, and faith in the transformative power of education. Ultimately, the day was not just a formal academic occasion, but a true celebration of cooperation and the tangible ways both nations continue to invest in the future of their people.