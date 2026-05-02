Over 55 kids hoop it up at Bequia’s first youth basketball clinic in years

BBA Successfully Hosts First Youth Basketball Clinic in Many Years

The Bequia Basketball Association (BBA) is proud to announce the successful hosting of its first Youth Basketball Clinic in many years, held this past weekend on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th April at the Clive Tannis Hard Court in Port Elizabeth, Bequia.

Over 55 boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 15 participated in the two-day clinic, where they were introduced to fundamental basketball skills including dribbling, passing and shooting, as well as fun games and exercises designed to build confidence and teamwork.

The clinic was made possible through a full community effort, with a wide range of coaches and volunteers from across Bequia dedicating their time and energy to mentor the young participants. Coaches included former Bequia All-Star players Kelan Edwards, Keithroy Lavia and Denroy Hutchins, current BBA Executive members Sabrina Mitchell and Colson Peters, SVG Basketball Federation (SVGBF) 3X3 Coordinator Wayne Williams, former SVG national player Steveon Taylor, current players such as Lennox Ince and Jermaine John, along with several other volunteers.

The BBA was inspired to organize the clinic following the 23rd Annual Tournament in August 2025, when only two youth division teams were registered, compared to previous years with over eight teams. This highlighted the urgent need to rebuild youth interest and participation in the sport on the island ensuring a feeder system and sustainability of the game. The Association’s goal is to ensure that the next generation of Bequia’s children learn the game of basketball while developing a passion, discipline and talent for the sport.

Special thanks to sponsors ECBI for donating Island Sipz Water to keep the children hydrated throughout the weekend, Frangipani Hotel for their ongoing logistical support, Burton Williams Jr for his donation in children’s sneakers, basketballs and coaching aids, the Chappy House for donating sneakers, and Adonal Foyle, who provided the youth basketball jerseys.

The Association’s goal is to continue these clinics every Sunday from 9:00AM to 12:00PM, leading up to the 24th Annual Tournament scheduled for August 2026, with plans to maintain and expand youth basketball development in the future. Youth teams will be formed from the pool of children from the clinics to compete in the upcoming summer competition.