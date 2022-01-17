Over 6 Million For Upgrades To Clinics And Hospitals In SVG

Budget 2022 expands the capacity of medical professionals to deliver improved service to all segments of the Vincentian society.

The Ministry of Health and the Environment is allocated $106.7 million in capital and recurrent spending in Budget 2022, this includes 61 new posts within the Ministry of Health. These posts add $1.4 million to the Budget. Additional COVID-specific health expenditure will also take place through CDB and World Bank-funded projects.

Physical works on clinics and hospitals will account for over $6 million of the Capital Budget. This includes a $1.7 million allocation for extensive rehabilitation of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

A further $1.8 million will upgrade health facilities at Calliaqua, Cedars, Chateaubelair, Georgetown, Greiggs, Lowmans, Mayreau, Rose Hall, Sandy Bay, Stubbs, and Union Island.

Budget 2022 also provides for a modern health clinic in South Rivers and further post-volcano rehabilitative works to the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre at Georgetown.

A further $1.3 million – in addition to the $1.8 million spent in 2021 – to equip, train and arm our vector control staff with the tools to contain mosquitoes and Dengue Fever.