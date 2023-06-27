Over 600 graduate from the St Vincent Community College

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) will held its 14th Annual Graduation on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 2 p.m at Victoria Park, Kingstown, St. Vincent.

Six hundred and eighty-three (683) students graduated after completing various programmes at the College.

The number of graduands from each Division is as follows:

Division of Teacher Education – 43 graduands

Division of Technical and Vocational Education – 221 graduands

Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies – 419 graduands

The Theme for the Graduation was: Behind you, your memories Before you, your dreams Within you, All you need Be You!

The keynote speaker for the graduation this year was Mr. Duane Daniel, Barrister-at-law.