Tuesday, June 27

Over 600 graduate from the St Vincent Community College

Press Release

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) will held its 14th Annual Graduation on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 2 p.m at Victoria Park, Kingstown, St. Vincent.

Six hundred and eighty-three (683) students  graduated after completing various programmes at the College.

The number of graduands from each Division is as follows:

Division of Teacher Education – 43 graduands

Division of Technical and Vocational Education – 221 graduands

Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies – 419 graduands

The Theme for the Graduation was: Behind you, your memories Before you, your dreams Within you, All you need Be You!

The keynote speaker for the graduation this year was Mr. Duane Daniel, Barrister-at-law.

