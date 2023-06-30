Over 63 research & innovation proposals presented at CELAC meeting

More than 63 proposals for research, development and innovation came from the meeting of ministers, ministers and high authorities with competence in science and technology of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

This was reported by the sectoral vice president of Science, Technology, Education and Health of Venezuela, Gabriela Jiménez, who thanked all the delegations for their participation, contributions and contributions in the technical and scientific debate at the Celac meeting.

“We thank all the delegations present at the Celac 2023 Science and Technology meeting for their contributions and contributions in the technical and scientific debate”.

With more than 63 research, development and innovation proposals, we think Science from Latin America and the Caribbean for the well-being of our peoples. Let’s go together for integration #Celac is the mechanism for this”, also published by the Minister of Science and Technology on the social network.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

President Maduro proposes to create a Research Center for CELAC countries

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, proposed this Monday to create a Latin American and Caribbean Center for Applied Science and Technology Research for the peoples of the region.

The approach was made when welcoming the participants in the Meeting of Ministers, Ministers and High Authorities of Science, Technology and Innovation of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

In this sense, he explained that it is a center where all progress can be articulated with an agenda of priorities. He affirmed that science and technology must be at the forefront of the construction projects of the continent, in various topics such as agriculture, health, climate, education, food production, robotics industry and artificial intelligence.

“I am sure that if each of us in our countries make progress in these matters and unite the efforts of our innovators, scientists and technologists, Latin America and the Caribbean will be up to the task”, he assured.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuela Rejects Decision Adopted by ICC Chamber

The Venezuelan government expressed its disagreement with the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to authorize the resumption of an investigation against it.

“Venezuela expresses its disagreement with the decision adopted by the Chamber of Preliminary Matters of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to authorize the resumption of the investigation by the ICC Prosecutor’s Office in the case known as ‘Venezuela I’,” stated the Bolivarian Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Since the ICC Prosecutor’s Office initiated the preliminary examination in February 2018 and throughout the entire process, Venezuela has denounced the intention to instrumentalize mechanisms of international criminal justice for political purposes linked to the “regime change” strategy promoted by the United States.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela advances to the use of alternative energies

One of the central points on the agenda of the National Assembly for this year is the approval of the Renewable and Alternative Energies Law, which recently entered the last phase of consultation with the different sectors involved, through street parliamentarianism.

The project presents innovative regulations that will stabilize the national electrical system with the application of energy sources that havent been used until now, and even some unknown to the common citizen, including wind, solar, biomass, and small-scale hydraulics, geothermal, tidal and wave, gas, green hydrogen and nuclear energy.

In addition to this, it will allow small groups or individuals to generate their own energy sources and thereby contribute to reducing environmental pollution.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuela denounces world financial anachronism before Caribank

Venezuela raised its voice to denounce the anachronistic international financial order and the access to resources for the development of the peoples of the region, in the 53ra Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Caribbean Development Bank (Caribbean Development Bank, Caribank, in its English translation), held in Saint Lucia.

The complaint was made by the Vice Minister for the Caribbean and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (Alba-TCP), Raúl LiCausi.

Through his Twitter account, LiCausi highlighted that during the annual Caribank meeting he conveyed the will of the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, to support the countries of the region in their struggle to have free access to financial resources for the development of the towns.

“During the 53rd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the @Caribank We transmitted the will of the Pdte. @NicolasMaduro, to support the countries of the region in denouncing the anachronistic international financial order and access to resources for development”, he published.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve