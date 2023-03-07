National Beekeeping Awareness Technical Meeting

Over 80 beekeepers and stakeholders in the Agricultural Sector are expected to participate in a National Beekeeping Awareness Technical Meeting.

According the Beekeeping Extension Officer Allan Williams, the purpose of the meeting dubbed “Impact Beekeeping SVG 2023” is to present the Ministry of Agriculture’s Beekeeping Work Program for 2023 to beekeepers, farmers and to all auxiliary partners in SVG.

This includes the SVG Beekeepers Association, Inter American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund (SVGEF) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund (SVGCF).

This meeting will also seek to promote the prospects for beekeeping development and honey production in SVG.

The meeting takes place on Wednesday 8th March 2023 at the Bishop’s College Kingstown courtyard beginning at 3:30 pm.